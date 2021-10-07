Woman Claims She's 7-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing 21 Years Ago

Twenty-one years ago a 7-year-old girl from Henrico, Virginia, went missing and now a woman has come forth claiming she is that girl.

Speaking with WWBT, Kaylynn Stevenson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, said she has the DNA test to prove that she is Brittany Williams— a girl who was thought to have run away from her foster home which was run by Kim Parker, who took in over 50 children with disabilities and illnesses at her home. Parker told officials she sent Brittany to live with a couple in California in 2000 but Henrico police say that wasn’t true.

According to the Independent, it was believed that Williams had AIDS after her mother died from the illness, which is passed down to at least 25% of babies from mothers who are AIDS positive. Police believed Williams had died, especially without her AIDS medication. Stevenson said she had been tested for AIDS but did not have the illness. It is reported that her birth certificate also differs from that of Williams, but Stevenson is adamant that she is the girl who went missing all those years ago. Her adoptive parents provided little information about her adoption, and her memories are vague because "so much was going on" at the time, but there are a few things that stand out to her.

"I do remember a feeding tube. I do remember that," Stevenson said. She has a scar on her upper abdomen to show for it. Stevenson also recalled a room she stayed in before her adoption.

"The room I used to be in was like a pastel-pink type room," she noted. "I will always remember this one little boy who was in a wheelchair. He was non-verbal. He was a sweetheart."

One other thing stood out in Stevenson's memory — the name Williams.

"I did remember the last name 'Williams.' For some reason, it’s implanted in the back of my mind," she said. Stevenson Googled "missing children" and the name "Williams" and Brittany’s photo immediately popped up.

"I woke my wife up out of her sleep and was like, 'This is me! I know me when I see me. This is me!'" she said.

Stevenson's wife, Ladajah Kelly, agrees.

"From the hairline to the ears, to the smile, to the chin. Even the mole on her neck … I started putting the pieces together that that was really her," she said.

Henrico County Police told the Independent it is aware of Stevenson's interview and has allegedly taken a DNA sample from her. The investigation into Williams' disappearance remains active.

"The Henrico County Police Division is committed to a thorough investigation into this cold case and any new leads. We are actively investigating and working alongside our Federal partners," said lieutenant Matthew Pecka.