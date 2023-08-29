Germany Drops Sexual Assault Probe of Rammstein Lead Singer

The prosecution office in Berlin revealed Tuesday that the investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Till Lindemann, the lead vocalist of the German band Rammstein, has been formally terminated by state prosecutors, The Washington Post reported.

In June, multiple women brought forward allegations of sexual assault involving the 60-year-old artist.

Their claims emerged in the German media following the release of a statement by Shelby Lynn, a 24-year-old fan from Northern Ireland. Lynn reported that she had been drugged and later woke up with unexplained bruises following a concert in Vilnius, Lithuania, in May.

"The evaluation of the available evidence — above all the press reports that refer to anonymous whistleblowers, as well as the additional questioning of witnesses — has not produced any indications that the accused has carried out sexual acts on women against their will, administered disabling substances or exploited a power imbalance towards underage sexual partners in order to persuade them to have sex," Berlin’s prosecution office said in a statement Tuesday.

The investigations primarily relied on information from media coverage and anonymous tips. The statement further indicated that women who might have been impacted have not yet come forward to the public prosecutor.

In a statement, Lindemann's lawyers said the end of the criminal investigation showed that the allegations made against him on social media and in the press were baseless, and that civil action would be taken against the outlets that made the accusations.

The legal proceedings against Rammstein's former tour manager, who was accused of leading young women backstage at concerts, have also been dropped.

Articles in the German press shared stories from unnamed women who said fans were approached at concerts to have sex with the lead singer. They reported experiencing sexual assault and having hazy memories of the incidents.

Rammstein has denied the claims, stating on Instagram earlier this year that the accusations "have hit us all very hard, and we take them extremely seriously. It is important to us that [fans] feel comfortable and safe at our shows — in front of and behind the stage," according to Euronews.

The band also urged fans not to attack the accusers.

"They are entitled to their way they see things," the group wrote. "But we, the band, also have a right — namely not to be prejudiced."