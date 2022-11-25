×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: german | author | enzensberger | dead

German Author, Intellectual Enzensberger Dies at 93

hans magnus enzensberger
Hans Magnus Enzensberger (AP)

Friday, 25 November 2022 10:22 AM EST

German novelist, poet and essayist Hans Magnus Enzensberger, considered one of the country’s pre-eminent post-war intellectuals, has died at the age of 93.

His publisher, Suhrkamp Verlag, said Friday that Enzensberger died Thursday in Munich.

Germany’s minister for culture, Claudia Roth, called him “one of the most versatile and significant intellectuals” in the country, noting that his works also included children’s books, plays, political statements and mathematical papers.

Enzensberger was often listed alongside other post-war intellectuals on the German left, such as Guenter Grass and Heinrich Boell.

He received the prestigious Prince of Asturias Award for Humanities in 2002 and the Griffin Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement in 2009.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
German novelist, poet and essayist Hans Magnus Enzensberger, considered one of the country's pre-eminent post-war intellectuals, has died at the age of 93.His publisher, Suhrkamp Verlag, said Friday that Enzensberger died Thursday in Munich. Germany's minister for culture,...
german, author, enzensberger, dead
109
2022-22-25
Friday, 25 November 2022 10:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved