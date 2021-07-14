Georgina Chapman Finalizes Divorce From Harvey Weinstein: Report

Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein's divorce has reportedly been finalized.

The couple's contested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court was made official this week, Page Six reported, further citing online court records showing that the case has been listed as "disposed." This comes after a final, sealed motion was filed Monday, records and sources revealed.

Chapman was married to the fallen Hollywood titan, with whom she shares two children, India, 10, and Dashiell, 8, since 2007. She left Weinstein in 2017, upon learning that he was a serial sex offender. He was later convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement to People at the time. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

In a statement following Chapman’s announcement, Weinstein said he supported her decision to leave him.

"I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for," Weinstein said. "I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

When the first rounds of allegations emerged against Weinstein, he said Chapman was standing "100 percent" behind him. He also admitted to the Daily Mail that he had been having some "tough conversations" with his family, but added that they were standing by him.

"I have a journey and I have to prove to every person that’s out there that I’m worthy of them and I have to prove to my family the same thing," he said.

Chapman and Weinstein reached a divorce settlement that required the disgraced movie mogul to give up custody of their kids and pay his ex between $15 million and $20 million, a source previously told Page Six. They reportedly had a prenup that stated Weinstein would be required to pay Chapman $300,000 in spousal support for each year of marriage. After a decade, this figure would rise to $400,000.

Related Stories: