Student Who Went Viral for Smiling Mugshot Arrested Again

The University of Georgia student who went viral for her smiling mugshot this month was arrested again Sunday.

Lily Stewart faces charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling, according to Athens-Clarke County online records.

Stewart, 20, was booked at 5:26 a.m. local time after her arrest by the UGA Police Department, according to the county's website. She later posted a $4,000 bond and was released from custody just before 11 a.m.

Stewart gained widespread attention when her March 8 mugshot went viral. She was arrested for allegedly speeding well over the limit while going to a fraternity party at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Georgia.

In an interview with People, she admitted to speeding at 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, which led to a ticket from a Georgia State Patrol officer. Hours later, after being pulled over again for the same speed, Stewart was arrested and posted a $440 bond. Her mugshot soon began circulating online, which Stewart said led to her gaining thousands of new social media followers.

"I look like a basic white girl, and I am," she said. "I think it's hilarious. One of them was like, 'We know she has a monogram rain jacket' — which I do."

Stewart also revealed that her attorney had her speeding issue "taken care of," and she is now taking a defensive driving course, completing 20 hours of community service and writing a paper about the dangers of speeding.

Morgan County Sheriff Tyler Hooks commented on Stewart's first offense, saying that the student "could have hurt herself or someone else," and he added that he hopes she learned a "lesson."

Hooks, who handled Stewart's previous speeding cases, told People he believes she is behaving as if "the laws don't apply to her."

"We should never glorify this type of behavior … I hope she doesn't get the attention like she did last time," he added.