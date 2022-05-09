Comic Book Legend George Pérez Dead at 67

Comic book artist George Pérez, regarded as a DC Comics legend who worked on iconic titles including "Wonder Woman" and "The New Teen Titans," died from pancreatic cancer at age 67.

Constance Eza, the famed artist's close friend, shared the news in a statement on Pérez’s Facebook page and her personal Twitter account.

"Everyone knows George’s legacy as a creator," the statement read. "His art, characters and stories will be revered for years to come. But, as towering as that legacy is, it pales in comparison to the legacy of the man George was. George’s true legacy is his kindness. It’s the love he had for bringing others joy — and I hope you all carry that with you always."

In December, Pérez publicly announced his then-stage 3 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, saying that doctors had given him six months to a year to live, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He chose not to undergo treatment.

"I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I’ve opted to just let nature take its course, and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possible with my family, friends, and fans," he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

Born in 1954 to a Puerto Rican family in the South Bronx, Pérez was 10 when he joined Marvel Comics, working as an assistant on "Fantastic Four," according to Variety. He made his debut as an artist in 1974 in a story for the anthology series "Astonishing Tales."

He contributed to various Marvel titles including "The Avengers" from 1975 to 1980, when Marvel Comics' rival, DC Comics, approached him to do the art for "The New Teen Titans." He penciled the title for five years and also worked as the plotter and penciler for "Wonder Woman."

Pérez's work that spanned over four decades also included, in various role capacities, DC’s "War of the Gods," Marvel’s "Infinity Gauntlet," "Batman" and more. In 2019, Pérez announced his formal retirement.