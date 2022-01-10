×
Tags: george lopez | health update | comedy show

George Lopez Provides Health Update After Leaving Stage Due to Medical Issue

george lopez stands on red carpet
George Lopez at the season premiere of Amazon Prime's "With Love" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2021, in Hollywood, California. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 10 January 2022 11:02 AM

George Lopez has shared a health update after dramatically walking off stage because of illness recently. 

Appearing on "The View" on Friday, the comedian dismissed speculation that he had COVID-19 and explained what happened during his New Year's Eve show.

"I was around some people that had tested positive … I didn’t test positive. In April, it’ll be 17 years since I had my kidney transplant from my ex-wife. I have no immunity against what is going on in the world," he said.

In 2005, Lopez underwent a successful kidney transplant. A genetic condition caused his kidneys to deteriorate and his then-wife, Ann Serrano Lopez, donated her kidney. "I got on stage and I felt, you know, hot in the beginning, and I was sweating," he continued. "I started to kind of see flashes of like red. I thought, I think I’m gonna pass out. I sat down and got right back up."

TMZ first reported that Lopez cut his show short at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington. An eyewitness, Sabrina Alvarez, told the outlet that Lopez "started sweating and asking for water." 

"You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong," Alvarez said. 

After being handed a glass of water, Lopez apologized and walked off the stage. During his appearance on "The View," he recalled it being "very hot" that evening and explained that his temperature had reached 102.9 degrees Fahrenheit. 

"The paramedics did come and checked me out. I checked out OK," he added. "I was a little concerned. Upper respiratory for me and dehydration is a bad thing for me … I’m better now."

Shortly after the incident, a rep told USA Today that Lopez had returned to his Los Angeles home and was "recuperating from a case of the flu."  

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


