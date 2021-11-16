George Clooney Weighs In on 'Rust' Tragedy, Calls Shooting 'Insane'

George Clooney has condemned "Rust" producers following the fatal shooting that took place on the set of the film.

The incident took place last month when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun containing a live round, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza. Clooney shared his thoughts on the shooting during an appearance on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.

"Why, for the life of me, this low-budget film with producers who haven't produced anything wouldn't have hired for the armorer someone with experience … they weren't even using that gun to do target practice and that is insane," the actor said, according to Newsweek.

During the podcast, Clooney also reflected on the death of his friend, actor Brandon Lee, who died under similar circumstances in 1996 while filming "The Crow."

"My cousin Miguel was going to be his best man the next week at their wedding," Clooney said. "Brandon and I played ball and hung out at The Hollywood Y three days a week. We were buddies. You know, this was his big break."

Since Lee's death, Clooney has been diligent about gun safety on set. He explained that there were a series of "stupid things" that led to Lee's death.

"The first unit, low-budget probably … I don't even remember if the guy was even a union prop guy, sent it down to a second unit, a different group of shooting, and they wanted to use the same gun so they sent the gun down there. It was the guy's girlfriend that was the prop assistant," he said.

"They didn't have dummy bullets so they made them by taking the gun powder out and putting the bullet back in," Clooney continued. "She takes the bullets out of the cylinder and one of the shells, one of the bullets, had lodged in the barrel of the gun."

Clooney said nobody checked the barrel after the gun was sent back to the first unit.

"No one notices of the six shells, one of them is missing the bullet and hands it to the first unit," he said. "They put a full load in it. The actor, which you never do with a full load, points it directly at Brandon and pulls the trigger and it's like getting shot with a normal bullet. And killed him."

Clooney said he takes extra precautions when handling proper firearms on set in order to avoid similar incidents.

"Every single time I'm handed a gun on the set I open it, I show it to the person I'm pointing it to, I show it to the crew. Every single take, you hand it back to the armorer when you're done and you do it again," he explained.

"We need to be better at making the heads of department experienced and know what they're doing," Clooney added. "Because this is just infuriating. Every time I get handed a six gun, you point it at the ground and you fire. You squeeze it six times. Always."