George Clooney's Wife, Amal, Could Be Denied Entry to US: Report

George Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, and other prominent British attorneys have been cautioned that U.S. sanctions under President Donald Trump could jeopardize their ability to enter the country, according to a report.

The Financial Times reported that the U.K. Foreign Office recently alerted several senior barristers that they could face U.S. sanctions from the Trump administration over their legal counsel to the International Criminal Court in its war crimes case involving Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

Trump's Executive Order 14203, titled "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court," was signed in February and imposed U.S. sanctions on a legal adviser to the International Criminal Court, British barrister Karim Khan, for his role in proceedings against Israeli officials, People reported.

Should additional U.K. lawyers face sanctions, 47-year-old Amal Clooney, who is a British citizen, could potentially be barred from entering the U.S., where she and George Clooney share property.

Born in Beirut in 1978, Amal Clooney moved with her family to the U.K. at age two to flee the Lebanese Civil War, People reported. She grew up in Buckinghamshire and later attended Oxford and NYU. Since 2002, she's been licensed to practice law in both the U.S. and in England and Wales.

She married George Clooney in September 2014, and they share 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes in Gaza, which they called false. The court also charged three dead Hamas leaders for their role in the October 2023 attack on Israel.

In February 2025, Trump argued that the ICC overstepped by issuing the warrants, since Israel and the U.S. aren't part of the Rome Statute. While Israel and the U.S. signed the statute in 2000, they didn’t ratify it. Palestine did in 2015, giving the ICC authority over crimes in Palestinian areas.