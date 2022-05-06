'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Splits From Pregnant Wife: 'The Child's Not Mine'

"General Hospital" alum Steve Burton and his pregnant wife Sheree have separated after 23 years of marriage.

Steve announced the news Wednesday via an Instagram Story, saying that the unborn child was not his.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he wrote. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," he continued. "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

The actor and Sheree met on the set of "General Hospital" and got married in 1999. It is unclear how long the two, who share daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7, as well as son Jack, 16, have been separated.

The news comes months after Steve was let go from "General Hospital" for failing to comply with the show's coronavirus vaccine mandate. Steve portrayed Jason Morgan on the show from 1991 to 2012 and then returned again in 2017 until last November, when he was axed, according to USA Today.

Taking to Instagram, Steve confirmed that he had left the show.

"I know there's been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and 'General Hospital.' I wanted you to hear it from me personally," he said in a video clip posted on the platform. "Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts."

He continued, "But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I'll always be grateful for my time at 'General Hospital,' I love it there."

