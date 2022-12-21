'General Hospital' Star Sonya Eddy Dead at 55

"General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy died at 55.

The news was revealed by fellow actor Octavia Spencer on Tuesday on Instagram.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer captioned a photo of Eddy. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

Friends and followers like Tika Sumpter, Cynthia Bailey, Eric Stonestreet, Rick Gonzalez, Jaimie Alexander and Ant Anstead replied to Spencer's post with messages of condolences and support.

"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini also shared a tribute to People.

"I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend," Valentini said. "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

Raised in Concord, California, Eddy attended the University of California, Davis, where she majored in theater and dance, according to NBC News. She received a bachelor's degree before becoming a licensed vocational nurse.

Eddy made her acting debut in the theatrical production "Ruby Dee's Zora, Is My Name!" which paved the way for roles in several other productions including "Comedy of Errors," "The Crucible," "Into the Woods" and "South Pacific."

In 2006, Eddy first appeared as Epiphany Johnson on "General Hospital," according to People, which noted that her last episode as the nurse aired Oct. 20. Eddy also appeared in various television series and films including "Inspector Gadget," "Barbershop," "Daddy Daycare," "Matchstick Men," "Bad News Bears," "Seven Pounds," "The Perfect Game" and "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday." Her 2022 films included "Frank and Penelope," "V/H/S/99" and "Satanic Hispanics."