'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos in Court After DUI

"General Hospital" star Haley Pullos, who was arrested and charged with a DUI earlier this year, was back in court in Los Angeles County Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mail, Judge Terry Smerling has extended the case until October. Pullos, who appeared in court using crutches on July 27, has entered a not-guilty plea to all charges. The trial is scheduled to begin in the same month, as reported by the outlet.

Pullos was involved in a crash back in April, which led to her arrest.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, obtained by People, the actor was driving in the wrong direction on the freeway and was allegedly part of a hit-and-run incident before the actual car crash.

The Pasadena Fire Department had to use extraction methods to remove her from her vehicle as she couldn't exit on her own. The other driver, identified as Courtney Wilder, 23, suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The report states that following the accident, a search of Pullos' vehicle uncovered marijuana edibles and tequila.

Pullos faced several charges, which included one felony count of DUI causing injury, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage, and one felony count of driving with a .08 blood alcohol content, causing injury.

The Pasadena Fire Department shared a statement about the collision on Facebook at the time along with photos showing the wreckage of both vehicles.

"Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles," the statement read. "Always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc."

In May, Pullos revealed that she had been involved in a crash and said she would not appear on "General Hospital."

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!" she said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail.

Pullos has played the role of Molly Lansing-Davis on the long-running show since 2009. According to the Daily Mail, her role was given to actor Holiday Mia Kriegel.