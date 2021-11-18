'General Hospital' Star Bergen Williams Dead at 62

Bergen Williams, the actress who played Big Alice on "General Hospital," has died at 62 after battling Wilson's disease.

Her sister, Lynda, shared in a statement Tuesday on Twitter that Williams died on July 20.

"Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson's Disease surrounded by loving family. Bergen was a writer, inventor and actress who played Big Alice on the TV soap 'General Hospital,'" the statement reads.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) describes Wilson's disease as a "rare genetic disorder characterized by excess copper stored in various body tissues, particularly the liver, brain, and corneas of the eyes" that can result in liver failure.

Williams is best known for her role as the live-in housekeeper of the Quartermaine family who also dabbled in professional wrestling on "General Hospital," according to People. She landed the part of Big Alice Gunderson on the show in 2002 and maintained the role for several years, until 2014.

Prior to that, she appeared in various series including "NYPD Blue," "7th Heaven," "Happy Endings," "Scrubs," "Nip/Tuck," and "Babylon 5." Her career also included various film titles like "Lord of Illusions," "Go for Broke," and "Younger and Younger."

Reflecting on the final years of her sister's career, Lynda said she felt it was a pity that "General Hospital" did not write Wilson's disease into the script for Williams' character.

"Her disease made it impossible for her to speak her lines the same way as before so they made her quit," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm sad they didn't just give Big Alice Wilson's Disease on the show so she could keep acting and keep her healthcare! Dang GH!!!! Thanks for condolences. She loved her fans!"

Shortly after news of her death emerged, tributes flooded social media. Among those honoring Williams' memory was former "General Hospital" co-star Kimberly McCullough.

"Bergen was an incredible force to be reckoned with and I'm so sorry to hear of her passing," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Blessings to Bergen's family and close friends."