Tags: general hospital | actor | health | marcus coloma

'General Hospital' Actor Exits Before Final Scenes, Due to 'Health Issue'

(Getty Images)

Friday, 30 December 2022 01:19 PM EST

"General Hospital" star Marcus Coloma has exited the show before filming his final scenes because of a "health issue," according to confirmed reports. 

The actor, who for three years placed "Nikolas Cassadine" on the hit ABC series, recently confirmed his departure. The news was accompanied by reports that Coloma left the show before filming for his scenes had wrapped up, sparking rumors he had been fired. 

However, in a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson for the actor clarified that Coloma and ABC came to an agreement "that he should not film the remaining few days of the year," following "health issues with his recent COVID exposure" that had kept him away from the show recently.

As the spokesperson explained, Coloma's three-year contract was ending and after falling ill, the network "graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year." 

Coloma appeared in nearly 300 episodes of "General Hospital," with his final appearance set to air at the end of January. 

"I was immediately taken with the family feel of the ensemble cast," Coloma said in a statement. "And I fell in love with the extremely passionate fanbase. Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before. I will always be grateful for their kindness and support."

One of Coloma's best-known roles came in the "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" film franchise for Walt Disney Pictures.

Prior to landing the part of Nikolas Cassadine in "General Hospital," Coloma appeared in the Fox pilot "Adam & Eve" by writer Jon Beckerman, and also starred in the "False Profits" pilot for ABC, Deadline reported. 

Additionally, Coloma has a recurring role as Father Jonas Alcaraz on TNT's "Major Crimes."

Other TV credits include "Lucifer," "The Mentalist," "The Client List," "South Beach," "Drop Dead Diva," "Psycho Girlfriend," "Make It Or Break It," "Lincoln Heights," "Point Pleasant," and "One Tree Hill."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 30 December 2022 01:19 PM
