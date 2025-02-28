WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gene hackman | death | gas | poisoning | leak

Police Theory: Hackmans Died From Gas Poisoning

Friday, 28 February 2025 06:47 AM EST

Police officials say actor Gene Hackman and his wife may have been dead for some time and the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Investigators in Santa Fe, New Mexico, have not said whether they have determined the cause of death.

No foul play was suspected, authorities said, though a search warrant showed investigators thought the deaths were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”

The New Mexico Gas Co. tested gas lines at the home but didn't find any signs of problems at the time, according to the warrant.

An investigator noted people may not show sings of poisoning if they are exposed to gas leaks or carbon monoxide, but also there weren't signs of a leak.

Results of autopsies conducted on both bodies were not available Thursday, authorities said.

Hackman, 95, his 63-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead in different rooms of their Santa Fe home on Wednesday. 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Police officials say actor Gene Hackman and his wife may have been dead for some time and the cause of death has yet to be revealed.
gene hackman, death, gas, poisoning, leak
160
2025-47-28
Friday, 28 February 2025 06:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved