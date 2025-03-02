Hackman's Family Suspects Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Gene Hackman had just turned 95, and in a rare public sighting last March he was seen walking with a cane and holding his wife's hand for support.

Gene Hackman is survived by his three children: Christopher Allen Hackman, 63, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, 61, and Leslie Ann Hackman, 57. He and Arakawa did not share any kids, according to Parade.

Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Leslie Ann Hackman, and granddaughter Annie Hackman issued the following statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy. He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."