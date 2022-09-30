Ex-NFL Player Gavin Escobar Dies While Rock Climbing

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar and a woman died while rock climbing on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild, California, after a distress call, the Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. After a steep hike to a remote area, the rescuers found the climbers dead.

The Riverside sheriff's coroner's office identified the victims as Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, according to CNN. The cause of their deaths is currently unclear.

Escobar was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He remained with the team for four years before playing one season with the Baltimore Ravens. He also had brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, ending his football career in 2019 with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, according to the Associated Press.

Escobar last played in the NFL in 2018.

In February, Escobar began working as a firefighter for the Long Beach (Calif.) Fire Department, which announced his death on Facebook.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar," the post read. "Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift. Prior to being a Long Beach Firefighter, Gavin Escobar played professional football for the #NFL where he spent most of his time with the #DallasCowboys. Firefighter Escobar leaves behind his wife and two young children."

The Cowboys and San Diego State, Escobar's alma mater, also offered condolences.

"Forever in our hearts," the Cowboys tweeted along with a photo of Escobar.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Gavin Escobar. Gavin was the epitome of a student-athlete, and a leader on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gavin's family in this incredibly difficult time," San Diego State athletic director John David Wicker said in a statement, according to Fox News.