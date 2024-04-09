×
Tags: gavin adcock | joe biden | music festival

Gavin Adcock Launches Tirade Against Joe Biden at Music Festival

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:50 AM EDT

Country music star Gavin Adcock made his political stance known when he launched into an expletive-laden tirade against President Joe Biden during his performance at Kid Rock's "Rock the Country" tour over the weekend. 

Adcock is among the lineup of artists joining Kid Rock on the tour, which features collaborations with stars like Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert.

Scheduled for two-day stops in seven small towns and cities across the U.S. from April to July, the tour will visit Louisiana, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Kicking off at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Louisiana on April 5 and 6, footage from the event shared to TikTok shows Adcock sharing his strong opinions about Biden to a cheering crowd.

Adcock also posted a politically charged video on TikTok, showing him inviting a young boy from the audience onto the elevated stage.

Speaking to the boy, who excitedly jumps onto stage, Adcock says, "You tell 'em who's winning the [presidential] election next time."

"Trump 2024," the young fan shouted into the microphone.

"When you bring a man of the people up on stage at the Rock the Country Festival," a screen caption for the video reads.

Kid Rock has also been vocal about his support for presumptive Republican presidential nominee Trump, as he seeks a second term in the White House.

Back in December, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, he referred to Trump as "the greatest president" the U.S. has "ever had," according to Newsweek.

"I love spending time with him, getting to know him, since he became president the first few months, having dinner at the White House with him and from there on we've just really hit it off. I can relate to him in a lot of ways," Kid Rock told Carlson at the time, adding that, "if you look at [Trump's] track record and who he is as a whole, there's a lot more good there than anything."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


