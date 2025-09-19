WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gary busey | sex offense | horror convention | new jersey

Gary Busey Gets Probation for Sexual Offense at 2022 Horror Convention

Friday, 19 September 2025 11:31 AM EDT

Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years probation for a sexual offense stemming from an appearance at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey, according to court records.

The sentence was handed down Thursday during a virtual hearing in state court in Camden. Busey did not speak during the hearing.

The 81-year-old "Buddy Holly" star had pleaded guilty in July to a single count of criminal sexual contact for touching a woman's buttocks "over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op." The actor had been accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, a South Jersey town and suburb of Philadelphia.

Organizers of the event acknowledged at the time that an unnamed celebrity guest was "removed from the convention and instructed not to return" and that affected attendees were encouraged to contact police.

Busey had been scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event. He was initially charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years probation for a sexual offense stemming from an appearance at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey, according to court records.
gary busey, sex offense, horror convention, new jersey
224
2025-31-19
Friday, 19 September 2025 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved