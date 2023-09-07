Gary Busey Allegedly Involved in Hit-and-Run Car Accident

Actor Gary Busey has reportedly been involved a hit-and-run collision in Malibu.

The alleged incident took place Aug. 30 on the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, which is where the Malibu Pier is located.

Busey, 79, was driving his blue Volvo when he crashed into another driver, as stated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to USA Today.

The driver identified Busey and claimed "he refused to stop after the collision occurred and refused to provide proof of registration and financial responsibility," according to the statement.

TMZ obtained a video that captured the aftermath of the reported accident. In the footage, the driver of the car who accused Busey of rear-ending them can be seen chasing after him and confronting the actor.

"Sir, you hit my car. I need your information," the driver says as they drive alongside the man identified as Busey on the highway. He then speeds off.

Later in the video, the driver confronts Busey in the parking lot. He is seen getting into his car, saying he has "Progressive insurance" before driving off without providing further information.

Back in 2015, the LA County Sheriff's Department reported that Busey had struck a woman with his car, causing minor injuries as he was reversing out of a parking lot in Malibu. She received on-site treatment and was released.

Last year he faced legal charges related to incidents at the Monster-Mania Convention in New Jersey, which included two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

Court documents obtained by USA Today revealed that Busey denied inappropriately touching several women before asking officers to "talk the women out of pursuing complaints."