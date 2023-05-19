Garth Brooks Recalls Accidentally Sharing Shower With Steven Tyler

Garth Brooks has revealed the time he accidentally shared a shower with Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler.

The two music legends' paths crossed in July 2008, when they joined Billy Joel to perform a final set of shows at the Shea Stadium, home to the New York Mets baseball team, before it was torn down for a new ballpark, Citi Field, according to People.

Brooks relayed the experience during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Thursday.

"I showered with him!" he said, referencing Tyler. "We were playing 'The Last Play at Shea' [with] Billy Joel, they're getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium in New York and I go out there and I'm late anyway, and they just have the baseball showers.

"I'm in there showering, getting ready for the show, and I had soap in my eyes, I look around, and there's Steven Tyler. He's showering too. 'Hey, how ya doin'?' And so it was just … how many people get to say that?"

Brooks is set to perform 27 shows through December as part of his residency, "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" at The Colosseum at Caesars.

Aerosmith meanwhile, is gearing up to embark upon a final farewell tour titled "Peace Out," starting September.

"After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans, it's time for one last go," bandmates Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford said in a statement, according to People. "It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!"

Aerosmith's co-founder and drummer, Joey Kramer, will not be joining the band on tour.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band said. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."