Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 3' Being Developed

Plans are in the works to develop the third "Wonder Woman" film despite big changes going on at DC Studios, Gal Gadot has revealed.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor hinted that she would be working with new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran on the movie.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said when asked about the third movie. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together."

Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's DC Universe in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." She then starred in two standalone films, "Wonder Woman" and "Wonder Woman 1984," Variety noted.

Gadot's Wonder Woman also appeared in "Justice League" and had cameos in other DC films, such as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Her two standalone "Wonder Woman" films were directed by Patty Jenkins.

In December, 2022, it was announced that Gadot and Jenkins had parted ways with Warner Bros. over the direction of "Wonder Woman 3."

Jenkins' treatment for the sequel was not approved by Warner Bros., and she subsequently left the project. The news came shortly after Gunn and Safran were named the new heads of DC Studios, and they announced that they would be overhauling the DC Universe. This led to speculation that Jenkins had refused to reshape "Wonder Woman 3" to fit into the new DC Universe.

"I never walked away," Jenkins shared in a post on social media. "I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

Within an hour, Gunn replied: "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."