Gal Gadot Speaks Up About Joss Whedon's Behavior on 'Justice League' Set

Gal Gadot is speaking out about Joss Whedon's "shocking" behavior towards her on the set of "Justice League."

Reports have emerged that Whedon allegedly verbally abused Gadot when she aired concerns about her character and dialogue, and while the on-set remarks were never made public, Gadot recently revealed to Israeli TV that Whedon "kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable."

The "Wonder Woman" star further elaborated on the incident in a new interview with Elle. "Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it," she said. "You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you," Gadot added. "And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay."

Would she have acted differently if she were a man? Gadot does not think so.

"I would’ve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong," she continued. "I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge."

In a bombshell report by The Hollywood Reporter, a source alleged that at one point "Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal."

"He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie," the source added. Gadot released a statement explaining, "I had my issues with Whedon and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

Then, three months after "Justice League" hit theaters, Whedon left Warner Bros.’ Batgirl project.

"Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC are such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story," he said at the time.