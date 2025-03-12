Gal Gadot Opens Up About 'Huge Scare' of Brain Clots During Pregnancy

Gal Gadot is opening up about a serious health scare she faced while pregnant with her fourth daughter.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Gadot, 39, shared how worrying symptoms led doctors to discover she had blood clots during her pregnancy.

"I had a huge scare. All of a sudden, I realized what it means to be scared to death," Gadot told Fallon.

Gadot said she was "very pregnant" when she began to experience painful symptoms.

"I had a brain clot and it was a huge one. Like three, I had three," she said, before adding jokingly, "When I do something, I do it all the way."

Gadot recalled experiencing "major headaches for three weeks" and was "seeing doctors and different neurologists."

Initially, doctors attributed her symptoms to migraines and hormonal changes. But when her condition didn’t improve after three weeks, her mother insisted she undergo an MRI scan.

"We did, they found out this horrible thing and we were rushed to the hospital," she said. "And they got the baby out immediately. I went through a thrombectomy."

According to Medical News Today, the procedure, which lasts between one to three hours, is performed to remove a blood clot and can sometimes be used to treat strokes. The outlet also warns that if left untreated, blood clots can disrupt blood flow to the brain, potentially leading to a life-threatening stroke.

Gadot thanked the "amazing" medical team at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, crediting them with "saving my life." She also emphasized the importance of seeking medical attention for concerning symptoms. Commenting on her daughter, the actor described her as "a little caterpillar."

Gadot and her husband, Jason Varsano, 49, welcomed Ori in March 2024. They are also parents to Alma, 13, Maya, 7, and Daniella, 3, according to People.

Gadot recently spoke about the ordeal, which made her realize "how fragile life can be," in an Instagram post.

"It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live," she said.