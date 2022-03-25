'Full House' Star David Coulier Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety: 'I Loved Booze'

Dave Coulier is celebrating over two years of sobriety by getting candid about his struggles with alcohol.

Taking to Instagram, the "Full House" star posted a throwback photo of him with cuts and blood on his face after suffering a fall while intoxicated.

"I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," the 62-year-old comedian captioned the photo. "When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."

Coulier went on to write about how he loved to drink "beers with the boys" after playing a game of hockey or round of golf and was always the last one to leave but after several hours of drinking, he would experience hangovers that lasted for two days.

"I loved booze, but it didn't love me back," Coulier wrote. "I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly."

The actor admitted that the mental and physical withdrawals for him were "big challenges" to deal with but the love and support of his wife Melissa, friends and family helped him to tackle them head one.

"The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing," he continued. "The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you."

For decades Coulier has managed to keep his struggles out of the media while the rest of his co-stars battled their own addictions, eating disorders and legal woes.

In 2020 Candace Cameron Bure opened up to Fox News about her struggles with an eating disorder, which she said developed after "Full House" wrapped up after airing from 1987 to 1995.

"It's been an ongoing journey for me," she told the outlet. "My relationship with food and my relationship with fitness … I've been very public about an eating disorder that I had in my early 20s. And it's something I still think about in terms of making good choices for myself to stay on the right track. And so I think the biggest key for me that was like a lightbulb moment was just understanding and listening to my body, and ultimately realizing how much better I feel when I make good choices."

Jodie Sweetin has also spoken about her own struggles with substance abuse, telling her dance partner on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016 that she fell into a "dark place" after "Full House" concluded, according to CBS News. She was 13 years old at the time. In 2008 she got clean and became certified as a drug and alcohol counselor, Fox News reported.

Lori Loughlin meanwhile made headlines when she went to prison for her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. She was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months in prison for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

In addition to her prison sentence, Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service, while undergoing two years of supervised release. Giannulli was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service, and undergo two years of supervised release.