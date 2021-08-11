'Friends' Fans Buzzing Amid Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Romance Rumors

"Friends" fans can barely contain their excitement after reports emerged that co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are involved in a real-life romance.

The pair ignited hope of a potential relationship when they admitted earlier this year during the "Friends: The Reunion" that they had feelings for one another while filming the hit show in which their characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green dated.

Then, earlier this week, a source told Closer magazine that, after the reunion show in May, Aniston and Schwimmer remained in contact, regularly texting one another and spending quality time together. Representatives for both stars have denied speculation about a relationship, however fans continue to hope that the rumors are true.

"Hearing rumours that Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are dating and it’s the fairytale Ending we ALL needed. i hope it’s true!!!" one Twitter user wrote.

"Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are meant to be dating and I sincerely hope every word of this ‘source’ is true," another fan tweeted.

"if it’s true that jennifer aniston and david schwimmer are dating perhaps I finally believe in love," a third added.

During the reunion show, Schwimmer revealed that he had "a major crush on Jen" during the show’s run from 1994 to 2004, according to Fox News. Aniston admitted the feelings were "reciprocated."

"We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing," Schwimmer added. "One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

Aniston reflected on the time they spent filming together, and how they engaged in flirting on the set of the show.

"I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ And sure enough, it was," Aniston said, "We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

There was undeniable on-screen chemistry between Aniston and Schwimmer on "Friends." Their characters were entangled in a complicated on-again-off-again relationship — and then Ross slept with a copy girl in season three of the sitcom. The incident led to Rachel dumping him, but since the breakup, viewers have been divided. Were Ross and Rachel on a break when it happened? Schwimmer recently weighed in on the argument and settled it once and for all.

"It's not even a question, they were on a break," he said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

A dating app that polled over 1,800 singles to see whether they sided with Ross or Rachel echoed Schwimmer's words, with 60% of respondents saying the couple were indeed on a break.

