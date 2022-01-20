'Moon Knight' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Accident in the Alps

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, best known for his role in "Hannibal Rising" as well as in Marvel’s upcoming "Moon Knight" series, has died at age 37 after a skiing accident.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Ulliel crashed into another skier at the intersection of two blue slopes in the Rosiere resort in Savoie, France, the Daily Mail reported. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time and suffered significant head trauma. The actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he died on Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

Born on Nov. 25, 1984, outside of Paris, Ulliel kick-started his career at 11, when he joined an acting agency owned by a friend of his mother. His breakthrough came in 2002, when he was cast alongside Charlotte Rampling in "Summer Things." The role earned him a Most Promising Actor award at the Lumieres Awards.

In 2004, Ulliel won a Cesar for Most Promising Actor after appearing in the World War I drama, "A Very Long Engagement." In 2014 he played Yves Saint Laurent in a biopic, and in 2017, Ulliel won a Cesar for Best Actor for "It's Only the End of the World," Daily Mail noted.

Most recently, Ulliel was cast as Anton Mogart, also known as Midnight Man, in "Moon Knight," which is based on the comic created in 1975 by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin in 1975.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time," a Disney spokesperson told Variety.

Xavier Dolan, who directed "It’s Only the End of the World," posted a moving tribute in French on Instagram.

"It’s unbelievable, absurd, and so painful to even think of writing these words," the English translation read, according to Variety. "Your discreet laugher, your caring gaze. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening skill. Your whispers, your kindness. All these personality traits that emanated from a shining softness.

"Your whole being transformed my life, a being that loved deeply and that I will always love. I can’t say anything more. I feel drained, shaken by your death."