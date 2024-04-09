×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: frankie avalon | tommy cono | beauty school dropout

Frankie Avalon Remakes 2 Hits in New Collaboration

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:13 AM EDT

More than four decades since his "Beauty School Dropout" made a splash on the big screen in the 1978 movie "Grease," former teen idol Frankie Avalon has returned to the recording studio, this time in collaboration with tribute singer Tommy Cono.

Together, they recorded new renditions of "Beauty School Dropout" and Avalon's 1965 hit "Beach Blanket Bingo."

Both tunes are set to be released this summer with a music video accompanying "Beauty School Dropout," the song that in "Grease" had Avalon appearing as a teen angel chiding the character of Frenchy for dropping out of her cosmetology classes.

Avalon's career blossomed in the late 1950s and early 1960s with a string of chart-topping hits including "Venus," "Why," and "Bobby Sox to Stockings." He went on to star in numerous "beach party" films alongside Annette Funicello in the mid-1960s, solidifying him as a teen idol.

Avalon, now 83, starred in stage productions of "Grease" and "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" as a caricature of himself in the 2000s. In 2009, he performed on ABC's "American Idol" and performed on the network's "Dancing With the Stars" in October 2021.

Cono, 27, was featured on 1960s teen idol Bobby Rydell's final recording of the Latin jazz remix "Wild One." Cono also serves as the official spokesperson for the Bobby Rydell Foundation.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
More than four decades since his "Beauty School Dropout" made a splash on the big screen in the 1978 movie "Grease," 1950s-60s teen idol Frankie Avalon has returned to the recording studio, this time in collaboration with tribute singer Tommy Cono.
frankie avalon, tommy cono, beauty school dropout
217
2024-13-09
Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved