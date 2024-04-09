Frankie Avalon Remakes 2 Hits in New Collaboration

More than four decades since his "Beauty School Dropout" made a splash on the big screen in the 1978 movie "Grease," former teen idol Frankie Avalon has returned to the recording studio, this time in collaboration with tribute singer Tommy Cono.

Together, they recorded new renditions of "Beauty School Dropout" and Avalon's 1965 hit "Beach Blanket Bingo."

Both tunes are set to be released this summer with a music video accompanying "Beauty School Dropout," the song that in "Grease" had Avalon appearing as a teen angel chiding the character of Frenchy for dropping out of her cosmetology classes.

Avalon's career blossomed in the late 1950s and early 1960s with a string of chart-topping hits including "Venus," "Why," and "Bobby Sox to Stockings." He went on to star in numerous "beach party" films alongside Annette Funicello in the mid-1960s, solidifying him as a teen idol.

Avalon, now 83, starred in stage productions of "Grease" and "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" as a caricature of himself in the 2000s. In 2009, he performed on ABC's "American Idol" and performed on the network's "Dancing With the Stars" in October 2021.

Cono, 27, was featured on 1960s teen idol Bobby Rydell's final recording of the Latin jazz remix "Wild One." Cono also serves as the official spokesperson for the Bobby Rydell Foundation.