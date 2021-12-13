Frank Sinatra Statue Unveiled in Singer's NJ Hometown on His Birthday

The city of Hoboken in New Jersey unveiled a life-sized bronze statue of the legendary singer Frank Sinatra on what would have been his 106th birthday.

More than 200 people gathered at the Sinatra Park Amphitheater on Sunday to attend the unveiling, which was emceed by former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Joe Piscopo and included demonstrations by the city’s police and fire department color guard as well as performances by the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, according to NJ.com.

"Frank Sinatra is Hoboken, and his legacy lives on today," Hoboken’s mayor, Ravi Bhalla, said at the event. "Sinatra is synonymous with grit, determination, and ultimately, triumph against the odds. And these just aren’t Sinatra qualities, they’re Hoboken qualities."

The 6-foot-tall statue, which depicts Sinatra leaning against a lamppost on a pedestal with his left hand on his hat, was funded by private donors and is estimated to have cost between $80,000 and $100,000, according to NJ.com. Sculptor Carolyn Palmer, who has also created statues of Lucille Ball, Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt, and several Popes, is the talent behind the monument, WABC noted.

"It is truly an honor to try and capture the magic of Sinatra," she told the outlet. "His music and work is so inspiring and lives on. Having been loved by everyone, this sculpture means the world to me."

Sinatra's daughter, Tina Sinatra, praised Palmer for her work and expressed her gratitude to the city for memorializing her father in his former neighborhood.

"It was in his blood, his childhood in Hoboken, I assure you of that," Tina said, via NJ.com. "Just know that you can take the boy out of the neighborhood, but you can never take the neighborhood out of the boy — never."