TV Judge Frank Caprio Battles Cancer, Seeks Prayers

A beloved Rhode Island traffic judge is asking for prayers as he reveals his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Judge Frank Caprio, 87, known as the star of the reality TV show "Caught in Providence," revealed in a video that he went for a medical examination around the time of his birthday in November, when he wasn't feeling well.

"The report was not a good one," Caprio said. "I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer."

Caprio shared that he was undergoing medical treatment and was praying that it would help him.

"I'm being treated by a wonderful team of doctors, both here in Rhode Island and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts," the former chief judge said. "I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me."

Caprio retired earlier this year, after serving as the chief judge of the municipal court in Providence, Rhode Island. In his video, Caprio said he is ready for the battle he faces as he begins treatment against the cancer.

"I know this is a long road, and I'm fully prepared to fight as hard as I can," he said before requesting fans to pray for him during his treatment.

"I ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me," he said. "I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe in addition to the medical treatment that I am receiving is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this."

Caprio added that just knowing that his fans were keeping him in their thoughts meant the world to him.

"So thank you for all your past messages. Thank you for your loving support. And please remember, just a small prayer, I'd really appreciate it," he said.

Caprio is known for showing compassion to people in difficult situations who appeared in his courtroom. As the New York Post noted, in one memorable video, he dismissed the case of a 96-year-old man who had been charged with speeding in a school zone while taking his 63-year-old son with cancer to a doctor's visit. He sent them both off with well wishes.