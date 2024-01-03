Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife, Keisha Nash, Cause of Death Revealed

Keisha Nash's cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, who was Forest Whitaker's ex-wife, died as a result of alcoholic liver disease, which she had battled for "years," according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The document also lists acute renal failure as another significant condition that may have contributed to her death on Dec. 6, 2023, at age 51. Nash was buried in Los Angeles on Dec. 20.

Nash and Whitaker's daughter, True, initially confirmed her mother's death in an Instagram Story on Dec. 7.

"Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond," True, 25, wrote, according to People. "The most beautiful woman in the world ... thank you for teaching me everything I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

The death certificate notes that True was the informant of her mother's death.

Whitaker, 62, and Nash initially met during the filming of the 1994 movie "Blown Away," in which she played his character's girlfriend. They got engaged the next year and tied the knot in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 1996.

Apart from their daughter True, they have a daughter named Sonnet, 27, together. Additionally, the Oscar-winning actor has an older son, Ocean, 33, from a previous relationship, while Nash had a daughter, Autumn, 32, from a prior relationship.

Nash had told People that Whitaker initially "swept me off my feet."

"He is very honest and sensitive and romantic," she shared at the time. "He swept me off my feet — not with material things, more like the way he displayed his emotions."

Whitaker filed for divorce from Nash after 22 years of marriage in December 2018. He cited irreconcilable differences in his petition, according to documents obtained by People at the time.