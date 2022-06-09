Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows

The Foo Fighters planned two tribute concerts in honor of Taylor Hawkins, the band's late drummer.

The first will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and the second on Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

"As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over," the band said in a statement on its website. "Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

The lineups for the two events are still to be confirmed.

Hawkins died during a South American tour with the Foo Fighters on March 25. No cause of death has been made public, but according to NME, a toxicology test revealed that multiple drugs including opiates, antidepressants, and marijuana were found in Hawkins' system at the time of his death.

Hawkins' wife, Alison Hawkins, took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank the Foo Fighters and fans for their support.

"My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor," she wrote. "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."

Alison Hawkins continued with her heartfelt message, explaining to fans their role in Hawkins' career and how they inspired him to be better.

"As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to 'knocking your socks off' during every performance," she wrote. "Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family."

She continued: "Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created."

Alison Hawkins concluded her post by saying that his loved ones would now keep his spirit alive.

"In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us," she wrote. "Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too."