Foo Fighters Reflect on Future Without Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters addressed the band's future a year after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins died in March at age 50. Since then, fans have wondered what the band's long-term plans were without its key member, but in a statement reflecting on the arduous year, the Foo Fighters assured supporters there will be a return to the stage.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the statement posted on Instagram read.

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music," the band continued, adding that in the wake of Hawkins' absence, the Foo Fighters is "going to be a different band going forward."

But that does not mean the end for the band.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you," the statement continued. "And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Hawkins was found dead March 25 in a hotel room in Chapinero, Colombia, during the South American leg of the Foo Fighter's tour. The night of his death, the band had been scheduled to perform at the Estéreo Picnic festival in Bogotá but the concert turned into a candlelit vigil.

In a statement cited by The Guardian after the drummer’s death, the band said: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us for ever."

The band since performed two concerts held in tribute to Hawkins. One was at Wembley Stadium in London, and the other at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.