Foo Fighters Announce Josh Freese as New Drummer

The Foo Fighters have announced their latest member who will take over on drums following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Studio drummer Josh Freese will be Hawkins' successor, according to CNN.

The band made the announcement Sunday during a livestream event.

The veteran drummer has a longstanding career that includes working with Sting, The Offspring, Nine Inch Nails, and Weezer.

Back in 2022, he also performed on stage with the Foo Fighters during a London tribute show. At the event, he was adamant about playing behind Hawkins' drum kit, saying, "I want THAT energy to be up on THAT stage."

In an Instagram post, Freese also reflected on his friendship with Hawkins, recalling how they were both from Orange County and would often joke about it.

"We always had that funny little bond, and he'd always remind me that he was tired of hearing about 'that other young guy from OC who was already making records and touring' when he was a teenager," Freese wrote. "I'd then ask him if he wanted to trade bank accounts with me, LOL!"

Hawkins died in March of 2022 at age 50 during a South American tour with the Foo Fighters. Since then, fans have wondered what the band's long-term plans were without its key member, but in a statement released at the start of the year, while reflecting on the arduous year, the Foo Fighters assured supporters there would be a return to the stage.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the statement posted on Instagram read.

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together."

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music," the band continued, adding that in the wake of Hawkins' absence, the Foo Fighters is "going to be a different band going forward."

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you," the statement continued. "And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."