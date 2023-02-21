2,400-Year-Old Flush Toilet Unearthed by Archeologists in China

Remains of what might be the world's oldest known flush toilet were unearthed by archeologists in China.

The research team discovered the broken parts of the 2,400-year-old lavatory, as well as a bent flush pipe, among ancient palace ruins in the Yueyang archeological site in the central city of Xi'an, according to CNN.

"It is the first and only flush toilet to be ever unearthed in China," Liu Rui, a member of the excavation team, told local media, according to the Daily Mail.

"Everybody at the site was surprised [when we found it] and then we all burst into laughter. The toilet provides concrete evidence of the importance ancient Chinese people attached to sanitation."

The toilet has been described by researchers as a "luxury object" that was likely used by high-ranking officials during the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.) and the later Han Dynasty (206 B.C. to A.D. 220). Servants likely poured water into the toilet bowl each time it was used.

The toilet was thought to have been located inside the palace, with a pipe leading to a pit outdoors. The upper half of the toilet has not been found, so researchers can't confirm if it was used in a sitting or standing position.

Design expert Fan Mingyang told China's Global Times that the toilet looks "deceptively advanced" as it has a drainage system used on most modern toilets.

Archeologists are analyzing soil samples collected from the toilet in hopes that they can determine the eating habits and diets of people at the time. The larger archeological dig at the palace adds "great value to the study of the layout of the capitals" of the ancient dynasties, the Institute added, according to Yahoo! News.