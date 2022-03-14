Florida Judge Blocks Release of Records Related to Bob Saget's Death

On Monday, a Florida judge permanently blocked the release of photos and videos connected to the investigation of stand-up comedian Bob Saget's death.

Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu granted the comedian's family's permanent injunction request to stop a limited cache of records from going public.

"I want to commend everybody involved here because this could have been very messy," Chiu said after his ruling, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "... I think what we've done here, what the parties have done here is strike a very delicate and necessary balance."

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters tearfully thanked the judge after the ruling.

"Nothing that we're going to do today obviously is going to take away the pain of your loss," the judge told members of Saget's family. "But the hope is that what we can do today by entering this injunction is to allow you a little bit of space and privacy to travel that."

According to the New York Post, Saget's reported cause of death was accidental blunt force trauma to the back of the head. It is believed the 65-year-old actor died on Jan. 9 after hitting the back of his head in a backward fall in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida.