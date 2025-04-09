Florida School to Host Russell Brand Amid UK Rape Charges

Actor and comedian Russell Brand is scheduled to appear at New College of Florida this weekend, just days after facing rape and sexual assault charges in the U.K.

The Sarasota-based event is billed as a discussion centered on free speech and cultural influence.

"While the justice system independently addresses other matters, our responsibility is to ensure a space where ideas — especially those that invite dialogue such as the topic of cancel culture and free speech, can be explored with respect, critical thought and intellectual integrity," Alexandra Nicole Islas, New College's director of public policy events, said in a statement Tuesday, according to NBC News.

According to North London Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, Brand faces two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. The charges stem from alleged incidents involving four women between 1999 and 2005.

Brand, who was baptized last year, has denied the allegations, saying in a video on his social media platforms that he intended to fight the charges.

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord," he said in the video. "I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual sexual activity — I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

Authorities launched an investigation into Brand in September 2023, following reports by The Sunday Times and British broadcaster Channel 4 detailing allegations from four women. The actor has denied those claims.

Despite the ongoing legal situation, Brand is still set to appear at New College of Florida for an interview Saturday afternoon. While the school initially announced that Sarasota Film Festival chairman and biotech entrepreneur Mark Famiglio would lead the Q&A, a later statement clarified that "Famiglio will not be participating in the event."