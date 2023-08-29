×
Tags: florence welch | emergency | surgery

Florence Welch Undergoes Life-Saving Emergency Surgery

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 11:57 AM EDT

Florence Welch was forced to cancel several concerts after undergoing life-saving emergency surgery. 

The singer shared the health update Sunday in a statement to Instagram, explaining that she didn't "really feel strong enough" to tell fans about an undisclosed medical condition that led to several Florence + the Machine shows being canceled. The band is currently on its Dance Fever tour and was slated to play at the Zurich Openair and Rock en Seine festivals, among other shows.

"I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows," Welch wrote. "My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life."

The singer also shared that she would return to the stage on Sept. 1 "to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much, but you can do that for me)."

"Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now," she concluded. 

Florence + the Machine postponed its "Dance Fever" tour in November 2022 after Welch broke her foot during a performance in the U.K.

"I’m sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night," Welch wrote in a statement posted to her social pages. "It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage."

 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 11:57 AM
