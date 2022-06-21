Fleetwood Mac Keyboardist Brett Tuggle Dies at 70

Brett Tuggle, best known as the keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at 70.

The musician's son Matt confirmed the news to Rolling Stone, saying Tuggle died Sunday from complications related to cancer.

"He was loved by his family so much," Matt told the outlet. "His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life."

Tuggle was born in Denver, Colorado, and discovered his passion for music at an early age. He relocated to Texas to pursue music professionally, getting his start in 1981 with John Kay & Steppenwolf and later attracting the attention of Rick Springfield, with whom he performed for several years, according to Page Six.

Tuggle later teamed up with David Lee Roth, whom he toured with from 1986-94 and with whom he co-wrote the 1987 hit "Just Like Paradise."

Tuggle's musical endeavors eventually led him to Fleetwood Mac. He was an acquaintance of Mick Fleetwood. Tuggle performed once with the musician's band Mick Fleetwood's Zoo, and in 1997 he joined Fleetwood Mac. The band was at the height of its reunion era and Tuggle remained in the lineup for 21 years, until getting a call saying he was out of the band.

Tuggle previously said his dismissal was because lead singer Stevie Nicks thought he was too close to guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who had been fired. Tuggle would later perform with both during their solo gigs.

Shortly after news broke of Tuggle's death, tributes began flooding social media. Among those honoring Tuggle's legacy was Springfield.

"Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit," Springfield wrote in a tweet that was accompanied with photos of him and Tuggle.

"Brett Tuggle — truly the "secret weapon" of the Eat 'Em & Smile band and tour," added David Lee Roth guitarist Billy Sheehan in a tweet. "Loved by everyone that ever met him, and gifted with supreme talent — Rest in Peace. We will never forget you."

Tuggle is survived by his son, Matt, and daughter, Michelle.