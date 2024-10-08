Flaming Lips Member Steven Drozd's Teen Daughter Goes Missing

Flaming Lips instrumentalist Steven Drozd's daughter has been reported missing and the band is calling on fans for help in locating the 16-year-old.

Taking to social media Monday, both Drozd and Wayne Coyne shared a missing person poster for Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, who has been missing since Saturday around 11:30 a.m. The posts indicate that Bowie was last spotted on the Seattle monorail near the Space Needle.

The Flaming Lips recently played a hometown show in Oklahoma City during the Summer Freak Out event at the Zoo Amphitheatre in August, according to Billboard. During the performance, they played their albums "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots" (2002) and "The Soft Bulletin" (1999). The band, formed in 1983, also marked their 40th anniversary this year.

"I think a big part of why we're still together and still touring and still doing stuff that people are interested in is because we try to change with the times or change as we go," Drozd recently told The Oklahoman of their success. "A lot of bands, they make a couple of records, they get stuck in that one sound, and that's just what they do for the rest of their career, whatever. And that's fine. But I think that would probably kill us, if we did something like that. Even if it doesn't seem like we're going through any big changes, we feel like we're going through changes. So, that helps us feel new and fresh."

Drodz added that he hoped the band would make it to 50 years, and can "talk about it again in 10 years."

"Wayne says it a lot, 'We're just going to keep playing until one of us just keels over.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm cool with that.' ... I don't know how long The Flaming Lips will go, but we're going to keep going as long as we can," he added.