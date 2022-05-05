FKA Twigs' Gets Trial Date Set in Shia LaBeouf Sexual Battery Case

Singer FKA Twigs made headlines in 2020 when she sued ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf over their allegedly abusive relationship and now she finally is getting a trial.

A court official confirmed to Rolling Stone on Monday that the trial will begin in Los Angeles on April 17, 2023.

"The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable," Twigs’ lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said. "My client wants a trial date."

Twigs sued LaBeouf for alleged sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress in December 2020. The pair only had been dating for several months but during that time, Twigs claimed LaBeouf physically, mentally, and emotionally abused her on several occasions, The New York Times reported.

In her lawsuit, the recording artist pointed to one particular incident that took place just before Valentine’s Day in 2019. She and LaBeouf were returning to Los Angeles after visiting the desert when he reportedly grew aggressive.

During the trip, Twigs claims she woke up to LaBeouf choking her. According to the filing, she told him to pull over. When they stopped at a gas station, she exited the car but LaBeouf allegedly threw her against the vehicle then forced her back into it. He also allegedly drove recklessly, threatening to crash the car if she did not profess her love to him. Twigs also alleged that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Another former girlfriend, Karolyn Pho, also came forth with claims of an abusive relationship with LaBeouf. In the legal documents, Pho cites one incident in which the "Transformers" star reportedly pinned her to the bed then head-butted her.

Responding to the allegations, LaBeouf told The Times in an email that many of them were not true but said that he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

In a separate email, LaBeouf admitted he is a recovering alcoholic.

"I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he added. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."