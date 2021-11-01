×
Tags: Hollywood | fire | bob seger | house

Fire Breaks Out at Bob Seger's Lakefront House

bob seger speaks into mic
Musician Bob Seger speaks onstage during the 2015 Billboard Touring Awards at The Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 19, 2015, in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 01 November 2021 11:51 AM

Authorities are investigating a fire that erupted at Bob Seger's lakefront house in Detroit over the weekend. 

Firefighters responded to the rock-and-roll icon's Orchard Lake home early Sunday morning, breaking through walls and ceilings to get to the root of the fire, according to The Detroit News

West Bloomfield Township fire marshal Byron Turnquist explained that occupants were alerted to smoke coming from an electrical outlet by an alarm that went off. 

"The homeowners were awoken by the alarm," Turnquist said. "They quickly discovered smoke coming from an outlet inside the residence."

It is unclear whether Seger was home at the time but the house was evacuated without incident. Turnquist did not say where the smoke from the fire was detected. No further information was provided as of Monday morning.

Earlier this year, Seger revealed that he would likely stop touring following the death of his close friend and saxophonist Alto Reed. He made the announcement during an hour long SiriusXM program that formed part of the broadcasting company's Town Hall series, according to The Detroit Free Press.

"I listened really hard to him," Seger recalled of a phone call from Reed, who revealed to him that he had colon cancer. Reed died on Dec. 30, 2020, at age 72.  "And he said 'how grateful I am for my wonderful life.' ... I thought that was so beautiful, and I thought he was so brave. I don't think I could go out (on tour) without him."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
