Rachel Zegler: Repeatedly Asked to Prove Latina Heritage by 'White Executives'

"Snow White" star Rachel Zegler has opened up about the obstacles of landing her breakout role in "West Side Story," saying that she was forced to continuously "prove [her] identity" as a Colombian American to a "bunch of white executives" throughout the casting process.

Zegler spoke out about her experience while discussing her "cultural identity" with writer Patricia Alfonso Tortolani for Allure.

"There's confusion because I don't have a single ounce of Latin in my name," she said. "When I was in the running for María in 'West Side Story,' they kept calling to ask if I was legit. I remember thinking, 'Do you want me to bring my abuelita in? I will. I'll bring her into the studio if you want to meet her.'"

Bemused, Zegler reflected on "having a bunch of white executives have you prove your identity to them."

Born in New Jersey, Zegler previously shared that her mother, Gina, is the U.S.-born daughter of Colombian immigrants, while her father, Craig, comes from a family of Polish immigrants.

"It's an interesting experience being part of that diaspora in the current climate we live in," she told Tortolani. "But I love being Colombian."

Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake is facing backlash, with critics calling it an example of Hollywood's "woke" agenda.

Zegler has drawn criticism, not only for her casting — similar to the uproar over Halle Bailey in "The Little Mermaid" — but also for her outspoken political views. She made headlines for her support for Palestinian rights and for criticizing President Donald Trump's supporters after the 2024 election.

Initially expected to be a massive hit, "Snow White" has struggled to meet early expectations. Announced in 2016 and originally slated for release during Disney's 100th anniversary in 2023, the film faced multiple delays and production issues. Despite hopes of surpassing past billion-dollar remakes like "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Jungle Book," the Marc Webb-directed film saw a troubled release in 2025, falling short of its initial blockbuster potential.

After four years of online backlash and controversy, "Snow White" finally hits theaters on March 21.