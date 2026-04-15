FBI Seeks Suspects in Offset Casino Shooting

Federal authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying multiple people linked to a shooting involving rapper Offset outside a South Florida casino.

In a statement issued Tuesday to USA Today, the FBI said a "large group of subjects assaulted" the artist during the April 6 incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Authorities said one person in the group allegedly "produced a handgun and fired a single shot, which struck" Offset.

The Seminole Police Department previously told USA Today that the shooting took place in a valet area and that Offset, 34, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, suffered "non-life-threatening injuries." He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the FBI, the group also attempted to steal the rapper's watch after the shooting, but the jewelry was not taken.

Investigators said those involved fled in two Chevrolet SUVs. One was described as a matte gray Tahoe and the other as a black Suburban. The bureau said the Suburban was seen heading toward Hollywood, Florida, while the Tahoe traveled southbound toward Miami.

Surveillance images of the vehicles and individuals believed to be connected to the incident have been released.

No suspects have been formally identified in connection with the shooting.

Separately, the Seminole Police Department previously confirmed that rapper Lil Tjay was arrested "in connection with the incident."

He was booked into Broward County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. His attorney pushed back on speculation linking him to the shooting, criticizing "false rumors" and noting that he has not been charged in the case.

Offset addressed the incident several days later in a message posted to Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love!" he wrote. "I'm good… but I'm planning to be better!"

He added: "I'm focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses. Life's a gamble, and I'm still playing to win."

Offset, a cofounder of the rap group Migos, has six children. Three — Kulture Cephus, 7; Wave Cephus, 4; and Blossom Cephus, 1 — are with former partner Cardi B. The couple married in 2017 and filed for divorce in 2024.

The FBI said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.