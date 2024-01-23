'Fauda' Star Idan Amedi to Be Released From Hospital

Israeli actor Idan Amedi, best known for his role in the Netflix hit show "Fauda," will be released from hospital on Tuesday, according to a statement issued on his behalf that was shared with local media.

Amedi, 35, sustained serious wounds while serving in a reserve combat engineering unit in the Gaza Strip two weeks ago. An explosion left him unconscious for days, with shrapnel in his eye sockets, jaw, and neck.

The actor is expected to start home rehabilitation following his release from Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan.

Amedi was initially scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday to answer questions about his rehabilitation and future plans. However, the presser was canceled after the Israel Defense Forces announced that three soldiers had been killed during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

Amedi is best known for playing agent Sagi Tzur in "Fauda," a Netflix drama about an elite Israeli undercover unit trying to track down a notorious Palestinian terrorist. Amedi first joined the series during its second season seven years ago.

Amedi is also a popular singer, and has recorded five albums. His song "A Warrior's Pain," about the post-traumatic experiences of a soldier returning from war, was one of Israel's most popular songs in 2010.

Amedi, who is of Kurdish descent, lives in Jerusalem with his wife and two children.

Matan Meir, a key member of the "Fauda" production team, was killed in northern Gaza last year after being wounded in a booby-trapped terror tunnel.

This JNS.org report was reprinted with permission by Jewish News Syndicate.