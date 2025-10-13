'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Arrested Near US-Mexico Border

Actor Darius McCrary, known for his role as Eddie Winslow on the 1990s sitcom "Family Matters," is being held without bail in San Diego following his arrest on an out-of-state felony warrant.

According to jail records obtained by People, the actor, 49, was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol officers at 7:17 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Booking documents describe the case as a "fugitive arrest," and court filings confirm that he is the defendant in an open criminal case in San Diego.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Authorities said he was detained after Border Patrol agents discovered an outstanding warrant from Michigan.

"He did not know at the time that he had a warrant, or he would have taken care of it," his representative, Ann Barlow, told Entertainment Weekly.

Barlow said the actor had been traveling to Tijuana for a humanitarian initiative.

"He was going to Tijuana, partnering with a real estate developer that was building homes for the homeless in Tijuana," she said. "Mr. McCrary was there to speak encouragement and light to the homeless."

The warrant reportedly stems from a missed court appearance in Michigan related to unpaid child support obligations, according to statements Barlow made to TMZ.

Darius McCrary's legal issues date back several years, including a contentious divorce from his ex-wife, Tammy Brawner.

The couple finalized their divorce in February 2019 after Brawner filed in 2017.

Court documents from that time show the actor was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support, including $415 for child-care costs. Brawner was granted full custody of their daughter, Zoey McCrary, while Darius McCrary was required to attend alcohol, drug, and batterers' intervention classes within a year.

Under the terms of the agreement, the actor was initially granted supervised visitation rights, with conditions set to ease after ten monitored visits.

In 2018, People reported that Brawner accused him of injuring their daughter, alleging he "partially dislocated" her arm.

Medical reports described the injury as nursemaid's elbow, a common condition among young children.

Darius McCrary denied wrongdoing, stating he had lifted his daughter by the hands while helping her to the bathroom.

The actor rose to prominence as part of the cast of "Family Matters," which aired from 1989 to 1998.

His television credits also include "The Young and the Restless," "Anger Management," "The Leftovers," and "Monogamy," as well as film appearances in "Mississippi Burning" (1988), "Transformers" (2007), and "Saw VI" (2009).