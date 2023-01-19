Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman 'Stepping Away' to Focus on Mental Health

Fall Out Boy founding member and guitarist Joe Trohman has revealed that he will be stepping away from the band to focus on his mental health.

The musician shared the news within hours of the band announcing its highly anticipated new album, "So Much (For) Stardust," saying on Instagram that his mental health has "rapidly deteriorated" and forced him to press the brakes on his musical career.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," he wrote.

"Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years," he continued, "So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Trohman founded the pop-punk band with vocalist Patrick Stump in 2001. The lineup was later completed by bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley.

In his message, Trohman referenced the band's highly anticipated upcoming album which is set for release on March 24 and comes four years after the band's previous album.

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)," Trohman admitted before reassuring fans that it was only a temporary break that he was taking.

"So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent," he wrote. "In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first."

Trohman has been candid about his mental health in the past, including in his 2022 memoir, "None of This Rocks."

"I have, like, severe mental illnesses that do not allow me to see myself as somebody that 'rocks,' " he told Variety in September, when his memoir was released.

In October, Trohman celebrated World Mental Health Day with a tweet urging his followers to look out for each other.

"I have been open with my mental health (I don't have a lot of it) and I encourage others to do the same," he wrote. "If you think a friend or loved one might be struggling, reach out. Check on them. Let's be kind to each other!"