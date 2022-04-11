Faith Hill to Present 2022 CMT Awards for First Time in 12 Years

Faith Hill will be making her first appearance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in 12 years on Monday night, People has confirmed.

The country music star will present the video of the year award — the final and biggest award handed out at the show — alongside her "1883" costar, Isabel May.

Currently up for the video of the year honor is Carrie Underwood's collaboration with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You," Kane Brown's "One Mississippi," Luke Combs' "Forever After All," Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson's "Never Say Never," and Kelsea Ballerini's duet with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown," People reported.

However, during the course of Monday, the six nominees will be narrowed down to a top three and voting for the top video will then take place throughout the live show.

Ballerini is co-hosting the country music show with Anthony Mackie, and will also be performing her new single "Heartfirst." Other artists expected to hit the stage for performances include Chesney, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Old Dominion, Underwood, Brown, Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Swindell, Wilson and Keith Urban. The Judds will also reunite for their first televised performance in 20 years.

Those presenting this year include Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Taylor Lautner, Gabby Barrett, Dennis Quaid, Gayle King, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Joel McHale, Martina McBride, Dylan Scott, LeAnn Rimes, as well as "Queer Eye" stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

Luke Combs was also set to appear at the event but was forced to pull out of the CMT Awards Show after testing positive for COVID-19. According to Billboard, Combs was scheduled to tape a performance for the event with Kane Brown on March 24, in Nashville, but was quarantined after his COVID-19 tests came back positive.