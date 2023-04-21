F. Murray Abraham Apologizes After Misconduct Claims

Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham apologized amid claims that he was axed from his role on "Mythic Quest" after alleged sexual misconduct complaints were made against him.

Abraham, 83, exited the show last April without explanation. Then, earlier this week, reports emerged stating that he was let go due to concerns about his behavior. In a statement that appeared in Variety on Thursday, Abrahams said his "jokes" might be to blame.

"This is a sincere and deeply felt apology," he said in the statement. "Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me."

Rolling Stone reported Monday that, according to production sources, two incidents led to Abraham's dismissal from "Mythic Quest."

In the first, he was given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show's female actors, the outlet noted. Abraham was let go after a second incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney's attention, Rolling Stone reported.

In a statement to the outlet, Lionsgate said, "We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions."

Abraham, who also famously starred in Season 2 of "The White Lotus," played the character C.W. Longbottom on "Mythic Quest" for its first two seasons but did not return in the third. He was written out of the series by dying in a blaze of glory after learning he is terminally ill.

"It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season," McElhenney had said last year, according to Variety. "But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way."