Tags: f. murray abraham | fired | mythic quest

Report: F. Murray Abraham Fired From 'Mythic Quest' for Sexual Harassment

F. Murray Abraham
(Newsmax)

Monday, 17 April 2023 12:20 PM EDT

F. Murray Abraham's sudden exit from the hit show "Mythic Quest" stems from sexual misconduct complaints, Rolling Stone reported.

The 83-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who also famously starred in Season two of "The White Lotus," shocked viewers when he departed the Apple TV+ show ahead of its third season with no explanation. At the time, Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show, confirmed the news but offered very little additional information.

"F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel," Lionsgate said in a statement at the time, according to E! News.

Now Rolling Stone, citing a production source, has revealed that there were concerns surrounding Abraham's behavior, which may have led to his firing.

In one incident, he was given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show's female actors, the outlet noted. Abraham was let go after a second incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney's attention, Rolling Stone reported.

In a statement to the outlet, Lionsgate said, "We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions."

Abraham's character was central to the comedy series, which worked in his exit from the show by having his character drive his Corvette into the Grand Canyon after receiving a terminal medical diagnosis.

"It presented a challenge, but I hope that we rose to the challenge and honored his character and his departure in a way that people find fulfilling," "Mythic Quest" producer David Hornsby told E! News late last year.

"With every season and with every project or show, whether you're in entertainment or whatever business you're in, you can get thrown for a loop with surprises," he said. "Nothing stays the same, everything's constantly evolving. In Season one, you start off with a certain story and a certain cast. That's constantly evolving, too. Especially if you stick around long enough."

Monday, 17 April 2023 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

